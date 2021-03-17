NEWS DIPLOMACY

Cavusoglu to meet Dendias in Turkey in April, Ankara says

cavusoglu-to-meet-dendias-in-turkey-in-april-ankara-says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he would meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey on April 14, after the NATO members resumed talks to seek common ground in a decades-old maritime dispute.

The two sides resumed exploratory talks after a five-year hiatus in January and have since held two rounds of talks. It is known that the two sides talked about sovereign seas and maritime zones, the only issue of contention that Greece has agreed to talk about.

“We will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level in the coming period,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. 

“We believe it is beneficial for these talks to be at the level of leaders as well, so when Nikos Dendias comes to Ankara, we will also discuss the meeting of our President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis,” he said. 

Greek diplomatic sources said the meeting between the two foreign ministers will take place “if conditions are right.”

In comments made Tuesday, Dendias said that “in order to be meaningful… a meeting [with Cavusoglu] would have to take place in the right atmosphere.”

[Reuters, Kathimerini]

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
probe-to-target-syriza-mp0
NEWS

Probe to target SYRIZA MP

public-health-system-will-withstand-the-pressure-gov-t-spokesperson-says0
CORONAVIRUS

Public health system ‘will withstand the pressure,’ gov’t spokesperson says

wastewater-analysis-shows-spike-in-viral-load0
SARS-COV-2

Wastewater analysis shows spike in viral load

An elderly woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural by street artist iNO depicting the Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, in central Athens, on Tuesday, [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Gov’t being pulled in opposite directions

eu-covid-certificate-a-temporary-measure-schinas-says0
TRAVEL

EU Covid certificate a temporary measure, Schinas says

[Haris Akriviadis/Greek Foreign Ministry]
NEWS

Greece, Turkey start 62nd round of talks