probe-to-target-syriza-mp

A proposal by 30 lawmakers of the ruling New Democracy party to investigate SYRIZA MP and former minister Nikos Pappas for illegally attempting to manipulate TV channel bids is certain to further inflame tensions between the two biggest parties.

The Parliament speaker has 15 days to call a special session on the request proposal. The main opposition has already said that it views the issue as a diversion to turn attention away from the government’s recent failures.

The socialist Movement for Change and the populist-right Greek Solution support an investigation.

Businessman Christos Kalogritsas has described how then-minister Pappas offered his help in obtaining a license.