cabinet-green-lights-measures-to-curb-traffic

The cabinet has given the go-ahead to a plan that will introduce car sharing and carpooling in Greece to help mitigate heavy traffic conditions and cut emissions.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will prepare legislation by the end of the year.

Greece is adopting this mode of transport with some delay. According to data supplied by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, there were 11.5 million users of these services in Europe in 2018, up from 5.1 million in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Greeks will buy into a model requiring them to give up car ownership for the short-term lease of shared vehicles.