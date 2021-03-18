confirmed-british-variant-cases-leap-to-2-467

B.1.1.7 continues to gain ground in Greece, according to the country’s Genomic Surveillance Network, which has identified a total of 2,467 cases of the British variant of the novel coronavirus.

In contrast, the South African variant, or B.1.351, appears much less widespread, with just 55 cases identified in Greece so far.

Reporting on the results of its study of SARS-CoV-2 variants from 482 samples taken from February 2 to March 9, the network on Thursday said that it confirmed 430 variants of concern, of which 426 were identified as Β.1.1.7 and four as B.1.351.

The network’s scientists also concluded their analysis of 238 samples taken between October 6 and December 29, confirming just six VOCs, of which three were the UK variant, pointing to the growing prevalence of the more contagious strain.