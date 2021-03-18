NEWS

Covid outbreaks reported at Attica cancer hospital, packaging plant

[InTime News]

Two coronavirus outbreaks were reported on Thursday in the broader Attica area, at a hospital and at a packaging plant.

At the Metaxa Hospital in the port city of Piraeus, at least 24 members of staff and 20 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks, forcing management to close down several operating theaters, wards and departments.

The second outbreak was reported at a packaging plant in Avlona, in eastern Attica, which has been shut down until Monday by the Civil Protection Authority.

According to a report on Star TV, the plant employs 85 people and 11 have already tested positive for the virus.

