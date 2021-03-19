NEWS

Footage from crash outside Parliament

Kathimerini has released exclusive footage of the fatal road accident that occurred at the entrance of the Greek Parliament between a 23-year-old motorcyclist and a vehicle belonging to the police escort of New Democracy lawmaker Dora Bakoyannis.

The accident took place last Friday at 12.25 p.m. outside the side entrance of the Parliament, next to flower shops on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue.

The footage shows the 23-year-old motorcyclist driving up from Syntagma Square as he crashes into the back end of the black Skoda Octavia turning into Parliament across the northbound lane. According to information, the turning is usually regulated by a traffic officer.

Bakoyannis has expressed her deep sorrow, while the victim’s mother announced that she will donate his organs.

WARNING: Some readers may find video distressing.

