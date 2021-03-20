NEWS

US aircraft carrier Eisenhower docks in Crete

us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-docks-in-crete

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived at the naval base of Marathi (NSA Souda Bay) in the northwest coast of Crete on Saturday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The vessel approached pier K14 with the help of four tug boats at about 11 a.m.

“This port visit demonstrates the unique capacities the Souda provides to support US presence in the strategically dynamic East Med,” US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, said in a Tweet.

According to press reports, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit the US carrier on Tuesday. 

