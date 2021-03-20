NEWS

Strike and protest planned on Monday over Athens landfill

The Association of Attica Regional Authority Workers (SYPA) has called a four-hour strike on Monday and organized a “symbolic blockade” of the capital’s main landfill at Fyli, northwest of Athens.

SYPA is protesting plans to extend the landfill at Fyli and to build an incineration unit in the same area, arguing that it is a public health hazard.

In a press release, SYPA backed its claim by saying that official data show a spike in cancer cases in western Attica in the period from 1999 to 2015, as well as serious ground-water contamination.

