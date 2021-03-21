NEWS

Russian deputy FM says economic relations need boost after pandemic

russian-deputy-fm-says-economic-relations-need-boost-after-pandemic
[File photo]

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, in an interview to Kathimerini, talks warmly about bilateral ties and stresses that economic relations, deeply affected by the pandemic must be restored after it subsides.

He said that a vaccination certificate issued by the European Union to facilitate tourism and other travel must not discriminate against Russian visitors.

He also added that Russia is grateful for the recognition of its role in Greece’s achieving independence almost 200 years ago.

