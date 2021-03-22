draft-cards-delivered-to-private-sector-doctors-in-attica

Greek police authorities on Monday started delivering draft cards to private sector doctors in the wider Athens region, following the government’s decision to order their one-month requisition to help battle the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the national health system.

The action concerns 206 doctors registered with the National Organization for the state-run health insurer EOPYY who are under the age of 60.

These doctors include physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners: 78 are in Athens, 36 in Piraeus, 30 in southeast Attica, 36 in northeast Attica and 26 in west Attica.