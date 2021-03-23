professor-beaten-outside-university-premises-in-athens

A physical education professor was brutally attacked last Saturday by an unknown man at the entrance of the university building he works in Athens on Saturday, after he asked the assailant to leave the premises.

Nikos Patsandaras, a professor at the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science at the University of Athens, said the incident occurred when he arrived at his office which is housed in a building at the district of Dafni.

Patsandaras said he saw the young man arguing with the university guard who would not let him enter the campus with a dog. When the professor asked the man to adhere to the guard’s suggestion, he was punched in the face and fell on the ground, unconscious.

The guard later told him that the suspect kept kicking him on his head and body. Patsandaras, who said that the man was not a student at the university, also said the police refused to come to the campus and instead told the victim to report the attack at the local police station.

The professor said he has suffered from dizziness, nausea, headaches and instability as a result of his severe head injuries and bruises on his body.

The Education Ministry and the University of Athens said they have initiated procedures to identify the suspect.