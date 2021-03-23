NEWS

Monday opening of retail stores dismissed by deputy minister

[InTime News]

The question of whether retail trade will relaunch this Monday was seemingly laid to rest on Tuesday after it was ruled out by Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas given the current epidemiological data.

Emphasising that public health is the number one priority, Petsas told Skai TV that the situation should improve by the Easter, allowing for an easing of restrictions, while hinting there is the possibility that movement will be allowed between regions.

