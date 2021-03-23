high-risk-groups-next-in-line-for-vaccination

The vaccination of people belonging to groups at high risk of serious illness began on Monday.

Also on Monday, the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, and the general secretary of primary healthcare, Marios Themistocleous, said that the platform for scheduling appointments for people aged 70-74 will open on Friday.

The platform will open in early April for the 65-69 age group, Themistocleous said. So far 993,000 people have already received one dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination coverage yesterday stood at 9.74%, with the total number of jabs administered at 1,464,000.

Within April, Greece will receive at least 1,650,000 doses of the three vaccines already on the market. As of April 1, an additional 272 vaccination centers will start operating, increasing the total number to 1,073.