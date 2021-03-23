new-virus-cases-set-to-break-new-record-on-tuesday

Greek health authorities are expected to report more than 3,500 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, breaking a recently set record, as hospitals struggle under the burden of intubations and admissions.

The previous high in new cases was recorded on March 17 with 3,465 new cases and before that on November 12, 2020 with 3,316.

The head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), Panagiotis Arkoumaneas admitted on Tuesday that the current situation is bleak. “The last few weeks have been very difficult. We will continue to see an increase in cases in the coming weeks,” he said during a meeting with Greece’s Archbishop.

The number of intubated Covid-19 patients across Greece reached 681 on Monday, while new patient admissions came to 394.

With the situation in public hospitals in Attica described as dramatic, 206 private doctors drafted by the Health Ministry were expected to present themselves at public hospitals on Tuesday.