government-slammed-by-opposition-leader

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras launched a new attack against the government on Tuesday over its management of the pandemic, saying it has lost control of the situation and its moral compass in the process.

Speaking in Parliament, Tsipras bemoaned that the daily reports from hospitals in Attica recall war announcements and criticized the government for not strengthening the National Health System in time with staff, “because it considers it unprofitable.”

“Have you set a value on human life and concluded that it is unprofitable? Is the salvation of the citizens unprofitable for you?” he asked the government, claiming it has not done enough to recruit private clinics in the fight against the pandemic. “Private clinics enjoy a peculiar immunity. We are going through critical times. Problems are not solved with theatrics and impressions,” he said.