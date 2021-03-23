NEWS

Government slammed by opposition leader

government-slammed-by-opposition-leader
[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras launched a new attack against the government on Tuesday over its management of the pandemic, saying it has lost control of the situation and its moral compass in the process.

Speaking in Parliament, Tsipras bemoaned that the daily reports from hospitals in Attica recall war announcements and criticized the government for not strengthening the National Health System in time with staff, “because it considers it unprofitable.”

“Have you set a value on human life and concluded that it is unprofitable? Is the salvation of the citizens unprofitable for you?” he asked the government, claiming it has not done enough to recruit private clinics in the fight against the pandemic. “Private clinics enjoy a peculiar immunity. We are going through critical times. Problems are not solved with theatrics and impressions,” he said. 

 

Politics Coronavirus
READ MORE
eu-rebuffs-uk-calls-to-ship-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-from-europe0
NEWS

EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca Covid vaccines from Europe

opposition-accuses-gov-t-of-lackluster-mobilization-of-private-sector-in-covid-battle0
NEWS

Opposition accuses gov’t of lackluster mobilization of private sector in Covid battle

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Shorter weekend curfew, fewer movement curbs mulled

[Intime News]
NEWS

Parks to remain open for kite flying on Monday

georgiadis-attacks-leftist-opposition-over-public-rallies0
NEWS

Georgiadis attacks leftist opposition over public rallies

hardalias-refutes-claims-that-civil-protection-staff-threw-party0
NEWS

Hardalias refutes claims that civil protection staff threw party