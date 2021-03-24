Women create more antibodies, study shows

Women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 produce more antibodies compared to men, according to the latest results of an ongoing study conducted by the Therapeutic Clinic of Athens University’s Medical School involving health professionals and members of the public who have received the jab at the Alexandra Hospital.

The results also showed that antibody production decreases with age in both sexes.

For people aged 80 and over, a second dose of the vaccine is necessary and no relaxation of protection measures is warranted until it has been administered.

So far 367 volunteers have taken part in the study – 255 health professionals aged 25 to 67 and 112 over the age of 80.