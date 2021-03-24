NEWS

3,062 new Covid-19 infections, 67 deaths reported

3-062-new-covid-19-infections-67-deaths-reported
[GIUSEPPE LAMI/EPA]

The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday came to 3,062, which was a moderate improvement from Tuesday’s 3,586.

The total number of infected individuals in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at 245,405.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 67 people died in the 24 hours from its last bulletin and 699 coronavirus patients were intubated in intensive care – a number unchanged from Tuesday.

Wednesday’s death toll brought the total since the start of the health crisis to 7,649.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
one-million-have-so-far-received-one-vaccine-dose0
CORONAVIRUS

One million have so far received one vaccine dose

vaccination-rate-in-mt-athos-picking-up-pace0
NEWS

Vaccination rate in Mt. Athos picking up pace

dutch-government-approves-trial-plan-for-tourism-experiment-in-rhodes0
NEWS

Dutch government approves trial plan for tourism experiment in Rhodes

health-system-bracing-for-crucial-10-days0
CORONAVIRUS

Health system bracing for crucial 10 days

[InTime News]
NEWS

Monday opening of retail stores dismissed by deputy minister

coronavirus-authorities-announce-3-586-new-cases-51-fatalities0
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: Authorities announce 3,586 new cases, 51 fatalities