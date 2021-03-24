3,062 new Covid-19 infections, 67 deaths reported

The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday came to 3,062, which was a moderate improvement from Tuesday’s 3,586.

The total number of infected individuals in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at 245,405.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 67 people died in the 24 hours from its last bulletin and 699 coronavirus patients were intubated in intensive care – a number unchanged from Tuesday.

Wednesday’s death toll brought the total since the start of the health crisis to 7,649.