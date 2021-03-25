Biden’s message to Greeks on the Bicentennial
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt tweeted US President Joe Biden’s videotaped message to the Greeks on the occasion of the 200th Anniversary of the start of the War of Independence.
Biden spoke of the affinity between the two nations and referred to the US’ own celebration of its 200th anniversary, in 1976, when we was a young Senator:
President Biden’s video message for the 2021 Greek Independence Day and the bicentennial https://t.co/yngiCMh7b5
— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) March 25, 2021