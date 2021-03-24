Parly: ‘Every trip to Greece is a trip to our roots’

French Defence Minister Florence Parly delivers a speech during an official dinner with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion in Athens, Greece March 24, 2021. [Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via Reuters]

French Defense Minister Florence Parly expressed her country’s admiration for the Greek Revolution of 1821, in which Greeks sought their independence from Ottoman rule, saying the country has inspired other nations.

“Every trip to Greece is a trip to our roots,” she told the Greek and foreign dignitaries attending a formal dinner at the Presidential Mansion held to mark the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the start of the War of Independence.

The state dinner, held by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, and the President of the Greece 2021 committee Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki and her spouse Theodoros Aggelopoulos.