Macron: ‘your freedom is our freedom’

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a message to Greeks on the bicentenary of the start of the Greek War of Independence.

Macron, who was to attend Thursday’s Athens celebrations of the anniversary but had to cancel his trip, also mentioned the two countries’ common European engagement and the 40th anniversary of Greece’s joining the then European Economic Community.

He ended with a message of strong support: “We are here and we’ll be here, by your side, when history is unjust with you, when solidarity, sometimes, seems to be missing, or when menace makes a comeback. Because your freedom is hours,” and repeating the last sentence in Greek.

1821 Anniversary
A floral representation of the Greek flag is seen in Syntagma Square, central Athens, where a Thursday parade will mark the bicentenary of the Greek War of Independence. [PANAYIOTIS TZAMAROS/IN TIME NEWS]
Greece marks Revolution’s bicentennial

French Defence Minister Florence Parly delivers a speech during an official dinner with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion in Athens, Greece March 24, 2021. [Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via Reuters]
Parly: ‘Every trip to Greece is a trip to our roots’