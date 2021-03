Genomic analysis completed by the National Genomic Surveillance Network has identified a total of 2,898 UK and 56 South African variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

The 56 positive strains of the South Africa variant mutations were all domestic: 47 came from the regional unit of Thessaloniki, two from Ioannina, five from Attica, one from Etoloakarnania and one from the Iraklio.