Reports of month-long lockdown extension are ‘baseless,’ gov’t sources say

Government sources rejected on Wednesday media reports stating that authorities are considering extending the current lockdown to April 25 due to the high number of hospitalizations and intubations of patients with Covid-19, describing them as “baseless.”

According to Greek media reports, the recommendation is based on the epidemiological data which indicate that the number of patients requiring intubation will rise in the coming weeks.

The same sources said that the government’s current priority is to tackle the overwhelming pressure placed on the national healthcare system, particularly over the next 10 days.

There were 699 patients with Covid-19 intubated in intensive care on Wednesday, according to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) – a number unchanged from Tuesday.