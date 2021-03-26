Lockdown to be extended again, experts mulling school reopening early April

A strict lockdown that has been in place in the wider Athens region is widely expected to be extended by another week on Friday, as the record number of intubations and the continued pressure on hospitals treating patients with Covid-19 is not letting up, according to sources.

At the same time, the team of experts advising the government on the pandemic is discussing whether to recommend the reopening of schools and the lifting of a ban on interregional travel as of April 5, sources said.

However, any decisions on these two issues will be finalized next week.

The official announcements about the state of play with the coronavirus in the country and possible changes to the existing health measures are expected later in the day, during the official briefing.