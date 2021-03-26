european-commission-deputy-visits-quarantine-facility-on-chios

The deputy director of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs has expressed her satisfaction over the quarantine structure for refugees and migrants in Lefkonia on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, which she visited on Friday with a joint delegation including officials from the Migration and Asylum Ministry.

“It has been about a year since I signed a contract in Brussels to secure a quarantine facility for Chios. It is a great pleasure for me today to be able to see how well this money has been used and how much has been made here. I want to thank all the stakeholders, the ministry, the local authorities and all those who have helped and allowed the people who come here to recover,” said Beate Gminder.

The quarantine structure in Lefkonia started operating on September 11, 2020. It houses migrants and refugees arriving in Greece via Chios who tested positive for Covid-19 or came into contact with infected people. Today, 22 peopleare being accommodated in the structure, which has 120 beds.