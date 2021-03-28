NEWS

Athens professor’s attacker arrested

athens-professor-s-attacker-arrested

Police said on Saturday that they have identified and arrested the perpetrator of an attack last week that resulted in the injury of a professor at Athens University’s School of Physical Education and Sports Science.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the suspect is a 25-year-old man and a case file has been submitted to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office for the assault on March 20 inside the facilities of the School of Physical Education and Sports in the eastern suburb of Dafni.

The victim suffered head injuries and bruises to the body.

Crime
READ MORE
[From thestival.gr video]
NEWS

Arsonists target police officer’s vehicles, damage 11 more

[InTime News]
NEWS

Five arrested in large hash haul

staff-at-thessaloniki-university-raise-funds-to-pay-sit-in-expenses0
NEWS

Staff at Thessaloniki university raise funds to pay sit-in expenses

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting a man in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Sunday afternoon.
POLICE MISCONDUCT

Senior DIAS officer relieved of duties

injured-officer-thought-he-was-going-to-die0
NEA SMYRNI ATTACK

Injured officer thought he was going to die

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/Intime News]
NEWS

Handful of officers to carry body cameras in pilot program