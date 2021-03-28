athens-professor-s-attacker-arrested

Police said on Saturday that they have identified and arrested the perpetrator of an attack last week that resulted in the injury of a professor at Athens University’s School of Physical Education and Sports Science.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the suspect is a 25-year-old man and a case file has been submitted to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office for the assault on March 20 inside the facilities of the School of Physical Education and Sports in the eastern suburb of Dafni.

The victim suffered head injuries and bruises to the body.