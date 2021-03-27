dendias-hails-summit-result

Referring to the results of last week’s European Council, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the bloc’s active participation in Athens-Ankara relations was made clear.

“As the text of the European Council conclusions makes clear, thanks to the systematic effort of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the issue of relations with Turkey is now a Euro-Turkish issue,” he tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had insisted that Greek-Turkey issues must not be as seen EU-Turkey problems.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also said, “The EU ignores the maximalist attitude of the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo.”