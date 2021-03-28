NEWS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus: 1,449 new cases, 54 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 1,449 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour eriod ending 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 54 deaths.

The large drop from Saturday’s 3,133 cases is almost exclusively due to the lower number of tests administered. Last Sunday, there were 1,514 new cases reported.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to rise to new heights, with 735 reported Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 254,031 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,880 fatalities.

