ministry-pushing-to-get-kids-back-in-classrooms

The Education Ministry is pushing for the opening of schools as soon as possible, even by April 5.

To this end, the ministry is backing the plan for mandatory self-testing for students and teachers.

Ministry officials told Kathimerini on Friday that the infectious disease committee will submit the proposal for the reopening of schools to the government next week.

If the proposal is finally adopted, teachers and students will have to take tests before April 5.

According to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority, there are about 63,000 permanent teachers and 550,000 students in general secondary education.

Meanwhile, for its part, the Institute of Educational Policy (IEP) is preparing its evaluation of the impact that the extended distance education of students had on the curriculum.

So far, based on the IEP’s quantitative data, 70-75% of the curriculum per course has been covered.