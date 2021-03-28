pharmacies-won-t-perform-covid-self-tests-on-public

It was announced on Saturday that pharmacies will not be performing self-test on members of the public after the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association (PFS) expressed its opposition on health grounds.

More specifically, the deputy minister to the prime minister, Akis Skertsos, accepted the request by PFS president Apostolos Valtas.

Earlier on Saturday, PFS had issued a statement saying that it was categorically opposed on health risk grounds to the notion that pharmacies will perform self-tests for the coronavirus.

The statement said the pharmacies are on board with discussing the supply of free self-test kits to members of the public, “provided that the smooth operation of our pharmacies is secured so as to avoid health risks for our citizens and staff.”

However, it stressed that “self-tests should not be performed in pharmacies, due to epidemiological issues that arise as well as risks to public health.”

“As pharmacists, we are obliged to safeguard the health of patients who visit pharmacies,” it said.