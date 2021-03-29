NEWS

Seventy percent of Covid-19 patients are young, doctor says

seventy-percent-of-covid-19-patients-are-young-doctor-says
[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Seventy percent of the patients currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals around Greece are young, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) said on Monday.

Speaking on Skai TV, Matina Pagoni said “it is tragic” to have to intubate people aged 35 to 50 who do not have any underlying health problems.

She attributed the increase to the swift spread of the coronavirus variants which show an increased transmissibility of 40-60% among the younger population. 

Speaking to the same TV channel on Monday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said it would be up to the committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic to recommend a possible date for the reopening of the retail sector, noting that pressure on the national health system remains high.

Based on the latest data provided by the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) on Sunday, there were 735 patients intubated in Greek hospitals, the largest number since the start of the pandemic. 

