Tourism minister: Greece will accept all vaccination certificates issued by Serbia

Greek authorities will accept all vaccination certificates issued by Serbia, even for jabs that have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), such as the Russian and the Chinese, Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said during a visit to Belgrade on Monday.

Theoharis held earlier talks with his Serbian counterpart Tatjana Matic on how to facilitate travel between the two countries for the upcoming summer season.

Durirng a joint press conference later, the two officials examined agreed to act on the basis of EU proposals and to mutually implement three protocols at Greece and Serbia’sentry points.

At the same time, Serbians who have not been vaccinated will have present a negative PCR test.

Finally, they discussed the option of accepting tourists who could present a document certifying that they had been infected by and recovered from Covid-19.

Theoharis also said the Greek government will examine the possibility of opening its borders with Serbia before Orthodox Easter, as the vaccination program “is progressing rapidly.”

This year, Serb tourists will be able to enter Greece via two border crossings from North Macedonia and three border crossings from Bulgaria, he added.

