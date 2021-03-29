us-ambassador-hails-meeting-with-greek-fm-in-post

Following the meeting between United States ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday, the ambassador released a statement on Twitter praising the minister and heralding an era of renewed US-Greek co-operation.

“We are full speed ahead after the POTUS and Prime Minister phone call – deepening ties with Greece on a broad range of regional and bilateral issues,” tweeted the US ambassador after the meeting.

The meeting took place to further discuss the deepening bilateral relations and strategic co-operation in the Eastern Mediterranean. The meeting is part of a wider strengthening of US-Greek ties including a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that is heralded as the return of Washington to the region.

Earlier, the Greek Foreign Ministry had also released a statement on Twitter about the meeting highlighting this strengthening of relations and the co-operation of the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

We’re full speed ahead after the @POTUS @PrimeministerGR phone call – deepening ties with Greece on a broad range of regional and bilateral issues. Thank you Foreign Minister @NikosDendias for your leadership and partnership in this effort! pic.twitter.com/lnhJQ5XygG — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) March 29, 2021

https://twitter.com/USAmbPyatt/status/1376515419545083911?s=20

https://twitter.com/USAmbPyatt/status/1376515419545083911?s=20