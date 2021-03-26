biden-promises-tight-us-greek-ties

On the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence, the White House organized an online get-together with President Joe Biden and prominent members of the Greek-American Community Thursday.

The event was coordinated by Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki. Biden regretted not being able to host the event in the White House, adding that he could see a lot of good friends on the screen.

Biden referred to Thursday’s phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, saying that the latter will pay a visit to Washington when pandemic conditions allow.

The US President expressed his desire for closer US-Greek relations, promising that, under his administration, the two countries will be as close as possible. A closer partnership was the theme of his phone call with Mitsotakis, he said.

He also said that he has not given up yet on the Cyprus issue, adding that it was his Senate colleague and close friend Paul Sarbanes who had involved him in that.

According to the ANA-MPA correspondent, among the participants were Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Representatives Dina Titus, John Sarbanes and Gus Bilirakis, lobbyist Mike Manatos and Fr. Alexandros Karloutsos.

President Biden promised a large feast next year, with the pandemic behind us.

[ANA-MPA]