fm-says-syria-remains-a-proxy-war

Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, said on Tuesday that Syria remains a proxy war during a speech at the 5th Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region,” organized by the European Union and the United Nations.

He said that the civil war in the country must no longer be used to promote interests of other foreign players.

“In its eleventh year, the Syrian crisis remains a significant cause of concern and is a destabilizing factor for the wider region,” he said, highlighting among others the displacement of over 12 million Syrians.

Dendias added Greece will continue to remain dedicated to the cause of regional stability and mentioned the importance of the Brussels Conference in helping the combatants to reach a solution and reduce the continuing impact of the strife on the Syrian people.

“A solution that will maintain the unity, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of the country,” he said.