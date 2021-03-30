Greece breaks new record in new Covid-19 infections, intubations

Greek health authorities announced a record number of new Covid-19 infections and intubations on Tuesday, pointing to the relentless pressure placed on the national healthcare system.

In its daily bulletin on Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 4,340 new cases (from 1,724 on Monday) as well as a total of 741 intubations (from 738 a day before).

There were also 72 new deaths reported, raising the death toll to 8,017.

The total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic started now stands at 260,077.

Of the new infections, 2,097 were located in Attica (from 773 on Monday), 535 were from Thessaloniki (241 on Monday), 135 come from Achaia (80 on Monday) and 125 concern Larissa (58 on Monday).

EODY said its teams conducted a total of 65,979 tests in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate stood at 6.57%.

Tuesday’s hospital admissions figure came to 402, with the average age of Covid-19 patients seeking treatment put at 44 years old.