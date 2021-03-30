three-out-of-every-four-private-hospital-icus-available-to-esy

The National Health System (ESY) has at its disposal three out of every four intensive care units operated by Attica’s network of private hospitals according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday.

The ESY is in possession of 174 of the total 233 ICUs available in Attica’s private hospitals, the minister told the leaders of the opposition during a briefing.

Out of the remaining private 59 ICUs, 56 of them are currently occupied. This means that only 3 ICUs in private hospitals are currently vacant in the whole region of Attica, Greece’s most populous region.

Overall, according to Kikilias, the ESY operates 1,483 ICUs across Greece, with 729 of them in Attica.