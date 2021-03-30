NEWS

Three out of every four private hospital ICUs available to ESY

three-out-of-every-four-private-hospital-icus-available-to-esy

The National Health System (ESY) has at its disposal three out of every four intensive care units operated by Attica’s network of private hospitals according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday.

The ESY is in possession of 174 of the total 233 ICUs available in Attica’s private hospitals, the minister told the leaders of the opposition during a briefing.

Out of the remaining private 59 ICUs, 56 of them are currently occupied. This means that only 3 ICUs in private hospitals are currently vacant in the whole region of Attica, Greece’s most populous region.

Overall, according to Kikilias, the ESY operates 1,483 ICUs across Greece, with 729 of them in Attica.

 

Health Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

[InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccination platform for 65-69 year-olds to open on Friday

A man wearing a mask walks past a poster raising awareness on the life-saving work being done by healthcare professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Covid deaths and serious cases keep rising

pharmacies-won-t-perform-covid-self-tests-on-public0
NEWS

Pharmacies won’t perform Covid self-tests on public

women-create-more-antibodies-study-shows0
NEWS

Women create more antibodies, study shows

one-million-have-so-far-received-one-vaccine-dose0
CORONAVIRUS

One million have so far received one vaccine dose