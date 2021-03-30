pm-to-address-gov-t-meeting-on-national-recovery-plan-on-wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address a government meeting related to the national economic revival plan on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos (responsible for government coordination), Public Investments and NSRF Secretary General Dimitris Skalkos, head of the PM’s Economic Office Alexis Patelis, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors Michalis Argyros and Recovery Fund Special Coordinating Service governor Nikos Mantzoufas.

The meeting is scheduled at 10.30 a.m.

Mitsotakis will then meet with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion at noon, as part of the regular monthly briefings.

[ANA-MPA]