wastewater-viral-load-shows-improvement-in-11-cities

The National Network of Sewage Epidemiology has reported that the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in raw sewage in the majority of eleven urban centers of Greece has shown a stabilizing or downward trend during the week of March 22-28, in comparison to the previous week.

Specifically, there is a significant reduction in viral load reported from the cities of Agios Nikolaos (32%) and Chania (71%) in Crete. There is also a smaller reduction in Attika, Greece’s most populous region, (12%) but a slight upward trend in the northern port city of Thessaloniki (11%).

The Network of Sewage Epidemiology, part of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), has been tracking sewage from Attica, Thessaloniki, Larissa, Volos, Crete, Patras, and for the first week Xanthi and Alexandroupoli in Northern Greece, in an attempt to track the spread of the virus and have an early warning for any upcoming epidemiological trends.