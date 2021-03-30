widow-of-deceased-former-minister-insists-on-foul-play

The wife of a former socialist minister who was found dead near the island of Evia while on a diving trip last January has claimed that her husband was murdered.

Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki, widow of Sifis Valyrakis, released a statement on Tuesday affirming her belief that the latest coroner’s report on her husband’s death points to foul play. Sifis Valyrakis,

The coroner concluded that Valyrakis’ body had more injuries that the ones caused by his boat’s propeller. The report did not specify what object may have caused these injuries.

“Today (Tuesday) was an answer to all those that wanted the case of Sifis Valyrakis to be a simple case of accidental self-harm. It has been proven, beyond doubt, that my husband and historic PASOK member and former minister has been murdered,” she said before demanding justice for her deceased husband and the punishment of those responsible.

Valyrakis was found dead on January 24 by the Coast Guard near the island of Evia. The investigation originally showed that the minister had been hit by a propeller while diving, however the family of the anti-junta activist suspected that Valyrakis had been murdered, and filed lawsuits against persons unknown earlier in February.