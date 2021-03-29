NEWS

Nine arrested in Athens airport with forged travel documents

nine-arrested-in-athens-airport-with-forged-travel-documents

Nine Syrians were arrested in Athens’ international airport on Sunday with forged travel documents as they tried to travel from Athens to Vienna.

According to police, the nine men had fake identity cards and posed as volleyball players, wearing matching sports uniforms, to look like a volleyball team.

During a police check it was revealed that they do not belong to any team and that their aim was to illegally depart from Greece.

The nine suspects were led before an Athens prosecutor.

Crime
