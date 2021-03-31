3,616 new Covid-19 infections; daily record of deaths for 2021

Greek health authorities reported another 3,316 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall number to 263,689.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also confirmed 76 new deaths, which is a daily record for 2021. The fatalities raised the overall death toll to 8,093.

It said the number of intubated patients fell to 739, from a record of 741 the day before. Their median age of those patients was 68.

EODY said it conducted 55,935 tests (19,477 PCR and 36,458 rapid antigen) in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate amounted to 6.4%, while the 𝑅𝑡 for country stood at 0.98.