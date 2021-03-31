NEWS

President supports vaccination drive

[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou referred to the vaccine against Covid19 as a gift to mankind and stressed its importance in ending the pandemic during a visit to the site of a new vaccination center in Elliniko in southern Attica on Wednesday.

“The pandemic is ongoing, and the vaccine right now is the only solution we possess to return to normality,” she said from the vaccination center. She also stressed the importance of complying with the government measures.

“We must have a sense of responsibility to our fellow citizens, to those who are in danger from our carelessness or selfish stance on this issue,” she noted.

The Elliniko center, along with 23 other vaccination centers, will be operational from Thursday to assist with the vaccination drive.

