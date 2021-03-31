NEWS

Paramedic remanded in custody over sexual abuse claims in children’s hospital

paramedic-remanded-in-custody-over-sexual-abuse-claims-in-children-amp-8217-s-hospital

A paramedic of the Children’s Hospital Aghia Sofia was ordered to remain in jail pending trial on Wednesday after testifying on charges of sexually molesting two girls, aged 6 and 8.

The man, 61, was arrested a few days ago after a home search and is also charged with illegal possession of firearms.

The stretcher-bearer had been reported on by hospital staff in January, for molesting two young patients while one of them was on a ventilator and the other was unconscious. 

An investigation by a prosecutor led to his arrest.

The suspect has denied the charges.

Crime
READ MORE
spanish-student-sentenced-in-greece-over-lockdown-party0
NEWS

Spanish student sentenced in Greece over lockdown party

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Prosecutor announces additional indictment in Lignadis case

police-announce-they-solved-murder-of-two0
NEWS

Police announce they solved murder of two

[File photo]
NEWS

Widow of deceased former minister insists on foul play

[InTime News]
NEWS

Nine people arrested, over a thousand fined for Covid safety violations

man-accused-of-lifting-1-million-euros-worth-of-swiss-watches-denies-charges0
NEWS

Man accused of lifting 1 million euros’ worth of Swiss watches denies charges