Paramedic remanded in custody over sexual abuse claims in children’s hospital

A paramedic of the Children’s Hospital Aghia Sofia was ordered to remain in jail pending trial on Wednesday after testifying on charges of sexually molesting two girls, aged 6 and 8.

The man, 61, was arrested a few days ago after a home search and is also charged with illegal possession of firearms.

The stretcher-bearer had been reported on by hospital staff in January, for molesting two young patients while one of them was on a ventilator and the other was unconscious.

An investigation by a prosecutor led to his arrest.

The suspect has denied the charges.