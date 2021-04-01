pm-s-visit-to-libya-scheduled-for-april-6

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announced visit to Libya will take place on April 6, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The visit comes in the wake of the political change in the North African country and reflects Athens’ aim to restore its relations with Libya and to safeguard Greece’s geostrategic interests.

Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Mohamed al-Menfi, the new chairman of the Presidential Council of the new Government of National Unity (GNU), and Libya’s new interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

His visit will also mark the immediate opening of the Greek embassy in Tripoli.

Mitsotakis will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The latter has played an active role in efforts to establish contacts amid concern over Turkey’s growing influence in the North African country, beyond the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum on the delimitation of maritime zones that Ankara had signed with the government of Fayez al-Sarraj in November 2019.