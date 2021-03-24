Greece, Russia premiers to discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation

Bilateral ties and economic cooperation will be the focus of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, according to a report by state-run Sputnik news agency.

Mishustin will be in Athens on a two-day visit to attend celebrations on the anniversary of the country’s independence from Ottoman Turkish rule 200 years ago, including a military parade on Thursday.

More specifically, the two premiers will discuss cooperation in the areas of energy, industry, transport and culture, the report said.

On Wednesday, Mishustin will be bestowed the City of Athens’ golden medal of honor by Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.