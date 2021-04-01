NEWS COVID-19

Testing reveals new UK, South African coronavirus variants in Greece

Tests conducted by the National Genomic Surveillance Network on 606 new samples from January 9 to March 23 have revealed further cases of coronavirus variants in Greece.

Out of the 606 samples, 475 samples were found to be the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus, bringing the total of that variant up to 3,373 in Greece. The South African variant of the coronavirus was only identified in 3 of the samples, bringing the total up to 59.

The new samples were from the regions of Attica, Macedonia, the Peloponnese, Epirus, Thessaly, Central Greece, Crete, the islands of Corfu and Lesvos.

