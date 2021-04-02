greece-s-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-expands-to-65-69-age-group

Greece entered the next phase of its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus on Friday as the eligible cohorts for jabs were expanded to the 65-69 age group.

Meanwhile, teachers who have been placed on the standby list for leftover Covid-19 jabs will as of Friday be alerted by health authorities to make an appointment to get the vaccine.

During a visit to an inoculation center in the northern Athens district of Agia Paraskevi on Thursday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said all people aged over 60 over the age of 60 and all those with serious underlying health problems will have received at least a first dose of a vaccine by early May.

Officials say about 1.7 million vaccinations have been administered in Greece so far.