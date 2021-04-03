high-viral-load-in-thessaloniki-wastewater

The viral load in the wastewater of the northern port city of Thessaloniki continues to increase, an indicator of the deteriorating epidemiological situation of the city, according to analysis conducted by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The average value of the latest two samples, taken on Wednesday and Thursday, are higher by 25% in relation to the immediately preceding samples of Monday and Tuesday, as well as a 64% increase from the average value of last Wednesday and Thursday.

“The general overview from the high viral load in wastewater, the spread of coronavirus variants, and the large rate of infections and hospitalizations, indicates that we are now closer to an emergency situation,” said Nikos Papaioannou, the head of the research project, and university rector.

Over the last few days, the rate of hospitalizations and the rate of intubation of patients in ICUs straining Thessaloniki’s health system.