NEWS

High viral load in Thessaloniki wastewater

high-viral-load-in-thessaloniki-wastewater

The viral load in the wastewater of the northern port city of Thessaloniki continues to increase, an indicator of the deteriorating epidemiological situation of the city, according to analysis conducted by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The average value of the latest two samples, taken on Wednesday and Thursday, are higher by 25% in relation to the immediately preceding samples of Monday and Tuesday, as well as a 64% increase from the average value of last Wednesday and Thursday.

“The general overview from the high viral load in wastewater, the spread of coronavirus variants, and the large rate of infections and hospitalizations, indicates that we are now closer to an emergency situation,” said Nikos Papaioannou, the head of the research project, and university rector.

Over the last few days, the rate of hospitalizations and the rate of intubation of patients in ICUs straining Thessaloniki’s health system.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
retail-closed-but-inter-municipal-movement-allowed-in-thessaloniki-achaia-kozani0
NEWS

Retail closed but inter-municipal movement allowed in Thessaloniki, Achaia, Kozani

self-test-kits-for-covid-19-to-reach-pharmacies-on-april-70
NEWS

Self test kits for Covid-19 to reach pharmacies on April 7

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue to conduct COVID-19 rapid tests, in the southern suburb of Glyfada, Athens, Friday, April 2, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Pressure remains in hospitals as authorities report 3,080 new Covid-19 cases

[Intime News]
NEWS

New spike in Thessaloniki as virus keeps spreading

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue to conduct Covid-19 rapid tests, in the southern suburb of Glyfada, Friday. [AP]
CORONAVIRUS

Greek PM criticizes EU vaccine rollout, pledges to step up campaign

restaurants-bars-to-get-e330-mln-boost0
CORONAVIRUS

Restaurants, bars to get €330 mln boost