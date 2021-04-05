newly-arrived-german-tourist-in-crete-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Greek health authorities confirmed on Monday the first imported Covid-19 infection in Crete on a German tourist who tested positive shortly after landing at the town of Iraklio.

The man was travelling with the group. It was not clear which city he flew in from. According to Greek press reports, three flights from Germany (Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin) landed on Saturday, along with three more from other European cities.

After Greece opened to tourism from some countries in April, ahead of the official opening of the summer season on May 14, teams of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) have been testing tourists at the airports for coronavirus.

The tourist was informed about the procedure he has to follow and has been quarantined for 10 days, during which time he will be retested for the virus.