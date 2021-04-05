NEWS

Newly arrived German tourist in Crete tests positive for Covid-19

newly-arrived-german-tourist-in-crete-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Greek health authorities confirmed on Monday the first imported Covid-19 infection in Crete on a German tourist who tested positive shortly after landing at the town of Iraklio.

The man was travelling with the group. It was not clear which city he flew in from. According to Greek press reports, three flights from Germany (Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin) landed on Saturday, along with three more from other European cities.

After Greece opened to tourism from some countries in April, ahead of the official opening of the summer season on May 14, teams of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) have been testing tourists at the airports for coronavirus.

The tourist was informed about the procedure he has to follow and has been quarantined for 10 days, during which time he will be retested for the virus.

Coronavirus Tourism Travel
READ MORE
greece-extends-restrictions-on-international-flights-to-april-190
NEWS

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

dutch-government-approves-trial-plan-for-tourism-experiment-in-rhodes0
NEWS

Dutch government approves trial plan for tourism experiment in Rhodes

greece-to-welcome-vaccinated-and-covid-negative-tourists-from-may0
TRAVEL

Greece to welcome vaccinated and Covid-negative tourists from May

greek-israeli-tourism-deal-questioned0
NEWS

Greek-Israeli tourism deal questioned

covid-19-vaccination-certificate-not-prerequisite-to-travel-to-greece-this-summer-says-minister0
NEWS

Covid-19 vaccination certificate not prerequisite to travel to Greece this summer, says minister

israelis-can-still-travel-to-greece-despite-new-lockdown0
NEWS

Israelis can still travel to Greece despite new lockdown