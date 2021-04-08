forty-new-buses-to-join-athens-fleet-on-friday

The first 40 of 300 newly leased buses will go in operation on Friday in 14 of Athens’ busiest bus routes, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with the heads of Athens transport authorities and other ministry officials, Karamanlis said that the 300 buses would be gradually rolled out to supplement the 14 routes, adding 30 schedules a day to each of the routes.

The next step is launching the tender for the procurement of new buses, having already secured the relevant funding from the EU Recovery Fund.

Some of the routes that will get support include buses 224 (Kessariani-Venizelou/Polygono), 550 (Kifissia-Faliro), 040 (Syntagma-Pireas), B2 (Syngrou Fix-Agios Kosmas), A5 (Akadimia-Agia Paraskevi-Anthousa), and 106 and 126 serving Agia Varvara and Faliro, respectively.

[ANA]